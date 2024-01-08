1/8/24: Jay Berschback’s Noon Forecast

TONIGHT: Snow, sleet and rain developing, precipitation is likely by 6am, temperatures falling to around freezing. TUESDAY (13 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY): AM snow and sleet, heavy at times, snow accumulations ranging from around 1″ east to up to 4″ west and north, precip becoming all rain by late morning, becoming breezy, temperatures rising into the lower to mid 40s. WEDNESDAY: Chance of AM snow showers, up to 1″ of accumulation, windy, highs in the mid 30s. Our next big weather-maker arrives Friday-Saturday...it’s a 13 FIRST ALERT ONE TO WATCH. Snow, rain and wind are all possible, followed by very cold air. Stay with 13 Action News for weather updates.

