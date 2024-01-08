DeWine making big changes to gender-affirming health care for transgender Ohioans

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine made big changes Friday for gender-affirming care in Ohio.

At the end of December, DeWine vetoed House Bill 68, which would have banned gender-affirming health care for children. The governor said that parents, not the government, should have the final say in their children’s care.

After vetoing the bill, DeWine said that he would propose administrative rules that would enact items not discussed in HB 68. On Friday, he addressed the progress made in establishing rules and changes to gender-affirming care for both transgender children and adults.

“I’m here to report on the progress that we have made on those items and talk about the things that we’re doing to ensure the quality and consistency of care for all patients, whether they are children or adults,” DeWine said in a press conference.

The governor said that his talks with families, patients and healthcare workers pointed to the importance of creating comprehensive care teams and plans. DeWine wanted to emphasize mental health and counseling before approving other treatment.

The Ohio Department of Health will start collecting data on gender dysphoria and subsequent treatment in both children and adults. The governor said this data will not disclose any patient’s identity or identifiable information.

DeWine said he would address “fly-by-night” clinics that offer treatment without the necessary evaluations and counseling. He said this concern was brought up after seeing advertisements for health care treatments.

Lastly, DeWine signed an executive order banning gender-affirming surgeries for transgender children.

He noted that surgeries for transgender children was never brought up in his discussions with transgender Ohioans and their families. DeWine said children’s hospitals in the state told him that they do not perform these kinds of surgeries.

“I know that’s been one of the concerns that has been expressed,” DeWine said about the surgeries. “I’ve never disagreed with that. If we look at what evidence there is, there is very little that is occurring, but let’s make sure.”

Jourdyn McQueary, the executive director of Equality Toledo, said they were disheartened that the governor would want to ban health care access, but that this order likely won’t restrict care.

“For the most part, when a child is seeking gender-affirming care, most of it is going to be, if not all of it, will be reversible,” McQueary said, noting that transgender children are treated with puberty blockers and hormones, not surgeries.

According to the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association, which has six member hospitals including the Promedica Russel J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital in Toledo, they “do not perform any surgeries on minors for the condition of gender dysphoria.”

While gender-affirming surgeries for Ohio children are now banned effective immediately, other types of gender-affirming care are not entirely protected. The state legislature could overturn DeWine’s veto of HB 68, which the house already plans to discuss.

