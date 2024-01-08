13abc Marketplace
Epiphany Lutheran Church turns 100!

By Jada Respress
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local church celebrating a major milestone today. Epiphany Lutheran Church now serving the Toledo area for exactly a century.

The church over on Reynold’s Road, turned 100 today! Saints, reflected on the legacy of the church while honoring how far they’ve come.

On January 7, 1924 the Epiphany Lutheran Church opened their doors to the community.

Bishop Daniel Beaudoin said, ”Think just over those last 10 decades the lives that have been touched for the good of God it’s a gift.”

A member all her life... Karla Juergens is one of those people.

Juergens said, “This church is apart of my foundation. The foundation of my faith.”

She says this church helped her during difficult times.

Juergens said, ”I have many many good friends over the years and the things ups and downs in my life. This church as always been there for me.”

Now 100 years later… saints, friends, and community leaders come to celebrate. Senator Paula Hicks Hudson said, “So I present this to you pastor and I thank you for all the work that you do.”

The church moved to their current building in 1940. Pastor Steve Smithberger says that the members are involved in different community efforts.

Pastor Smithberger said, “They’re involved in our “Feed Your Neighbor” program. We distribute coats and all sorts of stuff to the people that come here.”

Serving the West Toledo Community with joy for 100 years hopefully continuing to touch lives for another 100 more.

Pastor Steve Smithberger said, ”There’s a lot of laughter in this place. We share life together.”

Members tells 13abc that they’re looking forward to growth in their congregation for the next 100 years .

