January 8th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 30s today. A light rain/drizzle is expected to start overnight. Heavy precipitation is expected to start around 5am and for most it will flip over to snow. Up to 1″ of snow per hour is possible during the morning drive tomorrow, before the snow flips over to rain. The switch over is expected to occur between 8am to 10am for most of the area. Snow totals will be low near the lake and east of Toledo with less than 1″ of snow total. Areas up and down I-75 are expected to get around 1-2″ of snow. Areas northwest of Toledo will see the biggest impact with 2-4″ of snow. Isolated higher totals are possible around the tristate to Hillsdale. Precipitation will be all rain the rest of the day with highs in the low to middle 40s. A few wrap around snow showers are likely on Wednesday with up to 0.5″ of snow possible. A clipper will arrive on Thursday with up to a 0.5″ of snow possible. The placement of the Thursday clipper will help set the storm track for the storm on Friday into Saturday. As it stands right now, it appears the viewing area will be right on the rain/snow line with heavy snow northwest and more rain southeast. The storm should end with a period of snow for everyone on Saturday with strong winds likely. Temperatures will fall through the day on Saturday. Highs on Sunday through much of next week could end up around 15 to 20 degrees. The lows are expected to range from the low single digits to the lower 10s. The wind chill on Sunday into Monday could drop into the -10 to -20 degree range.

