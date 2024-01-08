Jews, Muslims and Christians join together in protest for Palestine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People from across religions and perspectives showed up to Promenade Park on Sunday to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Local organizers have been setting up daily events for the past three months in support of Palestine, from protests, to online events, to educational sessions.

Some speakers called on their community to continue to show up in bigger ways.

“Are our actions truly showing our oppressed brothers and sisters that we see you, we hear you, and we will stand for you? Or will we go about our lives acting as if things are normal?” said Omar Heif, a speaker at the protest.

Heif is a member of the University of Toledo chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, and the Toledo Chapter of American Muslims for Palestine.

He said this issue is not a Jew vs. Muslim issue, nor is it an issue for just one group of people. Speakers including different religious leaders and organizations all showed up to speak about their support for Gaza.

“We call on our Christian, Jew, Muslim brothers and sisters to show out and basically show their support,” Heif said.

Looking out at the large crowd, Heif called for collective action, drawing inspiration from a leader who believed in that same message.

“Because like Dr. King said, no one is free until we all are free,” Heif said.

Throughout the event, community members recalled personal connections to Palestine, urged people to register to vote and call their representatives, boycott certain companies, and overall spread one rallying cry.

“Just free Palestine, that’s about it,” Heif said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.