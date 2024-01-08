One dead after semi-truck, vehicle collide on U.S. 223 in Lenawee Co.

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - One man is dead following a crash on U.S. 223 in Lenawee County Monday morning.

On Jan. 8, around 8:15 a.m., deputies with the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of U.S. 223 and Division Street in Madison Township for reports of a crash.

According to LCSO, a 64-year-old man from Jackson, Michigan was driving a 2022 Kenworth semi-truck westbound on U.S. 223. At the same time, a 35-year-old woman from Clayton, Michigan was attempting to make a left turn onto Division Street from eastbound U.S. 223 in her 2007 Chevy Impala.

As the woman was making her left turn, the semi-truck struck the passenger side of the Impala.

LCSO says the front seat passenger in the Impala, who was identified as a 30-year-old man from Clayton, Michigan, was declared dead at the scene. The 35-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries and the semi-truck driver was hospitalized with minor injuries.

All of the occupants of both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. The names of those involved are currently being withheld until their families are notified.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Lenawee County Accident Investigation Team.

