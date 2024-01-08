One dead, another critical after mobile home being prepped for removal falls on workers in Fostoria

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead and another was severely injured after a mobile home that was being prepared for removal fell on them, according to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 8 at approximately 11:05 a.m., SCSO was contacted by the Fostoria Police Department about an accident that occurred at Hopewell Estates located at 8702 W. S.R. 18 in Fostoria.

According to officials, a Toledo company was preparing a mobile home for its removal on Tuesday when the air jacks failed and two workers were crushed beneath it. One of the workers, a 35-year-old man, was declared dead and the other, a 61-year-old man, was removed and required emergency help.

Toledo Life Flight was contacted for the second man who suffered internal injuries. The Seneca County Coroner’s Office was also contacted to come to the scene.

“This tragic accident in our community is horrific for all that had to respond and for the witnesses as well. Our partners in law enforcement and fire and EMS was once again on display during this incident. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased male and the injured male fighting with critical internal injuries. Also, to the deputies, fire and EMS that were involve in pulling them out from underneath the mobile trailer,” said Sheriff Stevens.

