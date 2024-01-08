13abc Marketplace
“One To Watch” - More snow expected Friday & Saturday

January 12th & 13th 2024
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13 Action News First Alert Weather Team has put out a “One To Watch” for Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 and Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 due to possible heavy snow, rain, and strong winds.

TIMELINE: The weather team expects precipitation to start late morning to mid-day on Friday and last through Saturday afternoon. While precipitation may start off as rain or snow, it should be all snow beyond daybreak on Saturday. Strong winds and falling temperatures will persist through the day Saturday.

Friday and Saturday storm
Friday and Saturday storm(wtvg)

IMPACTS: The potential is there for significant snow if the precipitation stays as all snow. Some sleet and freezing rain are possible, and rain may also develop for the viewing area depending on the storm track. Strong winds are possible Friday night into Saturday with wind gusts over 40 mph possible.

UNCERTAINTY: Computer models are coming together in the storm track, but uncertainty remains at this time. The center of the storm could travel anywhere from the Ohio River to Chicago. The farther northwest the storm goes, the more rain that will fall instead of snow. The storm is currently in the north Pacific Ocean south of Alaska and it will make landfall in the Pacific Northwest later tomorrow. We should get a better handle on the storm track in the next 24 to 36 hours roughly. As it stands right now, it appears the storm will roll right over the viewing area which would keep the heaviest snow northwest of US 24 with the highest totals in the region in northern Indiana and west central Michigan.

ARCTIC BLAST: Temperatures are expected to plummet on Saturday and bottom out on Sunday and Monday. Highs are expected to drop into the 10s and lows in the single digits. The wind chill could fall to around -10 to -20.

wind chill of -10 to -20
wind chill of -10 to -20(wtvg)

