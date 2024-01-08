Toledo apartment complex ‘Covenant House’ not up to U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development standards

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Inspectors with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, are now looking into what some residents describe as deplorable conditions at Covenant House Apartments in Toledo.

It is a story we have been following since November of last year.

13 Action News spoke with residents Friday who believe it is obvious why the complex is not currently up to the HUD standards.

“They always say fill a paper out, fill a paper out, and nothing is ever done,” said long-time resident Chrystal Huntely. “Nothing has been fixed here.”

A spokesperson for HUD tells us in an email:

Resident health and safety is a top priority for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). HUD endeavors to address the specific deficiencies of individual properties receiving HUD assistance with the intent of making them safe, stable, and healthy for residents. Regarding Covenant House, in fiscal year 2023, HUD provided $1,120,712 in project-based rental assistance payments to the owner of the property. HUD staff conducted a site visit at the property on December 28, 2023, and is in direct contact with the property owner on repairs that must be made to the property to bring it up to our standards. HUD is also aware of resident concerns related to property maintenance and repairs. To resolve specific complaints, there is a process for alerting us to unsuitable conditions. Residents should always first contact the property management or the property’s performance-based contract administrator, whose contact information should be posted at the property. If problems are unresolved, residents may contact HUD’s Multifamily Housing Complaint Line at 1-800-MULTI-70 (1-800-685-8470). HUD will engage directly with the property owner and management to ensure that the property owner is adhering to its obligations under its contract with HUD.

We contacted Millennia Companies, the property management company based out of Cleveland, but we are still waiting to hear back.

Some tenants wondering if the city of Toledo can do anything to help. 13 Action News looks forward to connecting with city officials about that.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.