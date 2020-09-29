TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a service that co-founders say is like Uber for your lawn, and they say it’s just as easy to use.

GreenPal simplifies the chore of finding someone to take care of your lawn or remove snow: things that, if you’re not already planning for, you will be soon.

Co-Founder of GreenPal, Gene Caballero, tell 13abc, “It’s the easiest way for homeowners to find, schedule and pay their lawn guy.”

Caballero helped start GreenPal in 2012 in Nashville. Since then, the service has grown to help customers in more than 200 cities in 46 states. If you’re looking for lawn care, this app is free and easy to use.

Caballero says that customers just have to “list the address of the property they want serviced, and also the day they want it done.” Once you list the details of the job you need done, your request is sent to local professionals, like Jeremiah Nevel, who runs Cut N Plow, his family-run business in Wauseon. “It tells you what the going rates are in that area, it tells you what the customer’s expecting, if they want their clippings bagged or whatever else is going on.” Vendors like Nevel submit bids on your and project. Then, you get to choose with whom you want to work. '

Caballero explains, “A question we get asked quite a bit is, why use our service as opposed to going through Craigslist? A lot of it is convenience. You call someone in the middle of the summer or you need snow removal in the middle of a storm, you call 10 vendors, you probably get 10 voicemails.”

Caballero says that all of the waiting pros listed on GreenPal are true professionals, already established in our area. And once you choose your vendor, you work directly with him or her. “After we put in our bid, it allows the customer to accept our bid, and then it all goes directly through us.”

Nevel says he already has a few residential jobs lined up through GreenPal, which launched in Toledo just this week. He says he sees a lot of success in his future with GreenPal.

Nevel says, “It’s going to help out tremendously. Tremendously.”

You can check out GreenPal here: https://www.yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-toledo-oh.

