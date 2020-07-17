TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Ballreich Snack Food Company of Tiffin will release three new chip flavors in July.

The flavors are Honey Butter, Sweet Thai Chili, and Smoked Cheddar. They’ll be available in 1.5 oz, 2.75 oz and 9 oz bags.

The new flavors will be available at local grocery stories and everywhere Ballreichs is sold, or they can be purchased online at www.ballreich.com. In addition, Ballreich’s will place a free sample in each online order now through September 15.

