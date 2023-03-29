OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Oregon will now allow golf carts, UTVs, and other under-speed, low-speed, and utility vehicles to be driven on various roadways.

The Oregon City Council passed legislation Monday authorizing these vehicles to be driven on the street.

City officials are requesting residents educate themselves on the details of the legislation as the ordinance addresses three types of vehicles.

To read the guidelines, click here.

