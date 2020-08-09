SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The summer traditionally brings in thousands of guests to the city of Sylvania for the LPGA’s Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club, boosting the towns economy. This year LPGA Marathon Classic officials confirmed there will be no fans allowed at this year’s event due to concerns with the spread of COVID-19.

The Marathon Classic was previously scheduled to occur from July 23 through July 26 but was shifted due to the virus. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine had also previously stated that it would be okay for fans to attend the event if social distancing and safety protocols were followed.

The now fan-less event has created changes to the Sylvania economy.

“Years in the past when there’s hundreds and hundreds of people coming out to the restaurants and the shops and the bars it was a lot better but you know we’re making due right now,” said Sylvania City Councilman Peter Richardson.

Richardson who was attending a grand opening of: “House of Him”, a male hair salon, massage parlor, and facial hair barbershop said it’s great to see new businesses open at the moment, but he understands the economic loss without the traffic of the Marathon Classic.

“Obviously whenever there’s a National event or something as large scale as a pro golf tournament in Sylvania it’s great. It’s great for the community, it’s great for businesses, it’s great for publicity. So it’s missed for sure,” said Richardson.

Manager of J and G’s Pizza Place Nick Dallas said his sales have cooled off, at time where theya re usually heating up.

“Normally we get a little busier towards this time of year and it’s just not quite as busy,” said Dallas.

J and G’s Pizza Place is currently only allowing 45 percent of capacity back inside it’s building

Nick Dallas said without in-person diners and without the foot traffic from the golf event he has had to rely on carry out and delivery orders.

City Councilman Peter Richardson said restaurants and shops are having to be creative during this time, and it takes the cities support for this local businesses to come out on top.

The owner of the newest Sylvania business House of Him, expressed the need to support the local Sylvania business community more than ever.

“Whatever your favorite small business is, go out and buy that candle, get that haircut, buy those flowers. Whatever it may be... because you really are the reason that we stay open”, said owner Kevin Clay.

