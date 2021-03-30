Harbor

3909 Woodley Road, Toledo, OH 43606

(419) 725-3330

For more than 100 years, Harbor has responded to the behavioral health care needs of individuals and families, regardless of age or the severity of challenges. Harbor is a leading mental health and substance use treatment provider in Ohio and provides a comprehensive continuum of care for our patients. Youth and adults receive help from the wide variety of programs we offer at our 20 locations. Services include mental health assessment and counseling, substance use disorder treatment, developmental and behavioral services, primary care, telehealth, psychiatric and psychological services, mental health day treatment, case management, prevention services, vocational rehabilitation and career services and Employee Assistance Program. Over 500 dedicated professionals focus on individual needs of patients and are committed to the emotional, social, and overall well-being of every individual. Harbor is nationally accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), funded and certified by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (ODMHAS), the Lucas County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board (LCMHRSB) and the Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board (WCADAMhs).

Visit us at www.harbor.org. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook @HarborHelps.

Youth Enhancement Services (YES!) connects young adults ages 16-24 to education and employment. The program is open to low income individuals who meet eligibility criteria and assists with education and employment. Call 567-203-4040 if interested in participating or visit https://harbor.org/services/youth-enhancement-services for more information.

Families and Communities Enhancing Stability (FACES) initiative serves families in 43605 and 43607 to aid parents and caregivers in their efforts to counteract the negative impact the pandemic has had on our children. For more information, call our community advocate at 419-250-1024 or visit https://harbor.org/services/families-and-communities-enhancing-stability-faces.

Harbor’s STEPS Programs are after school programs for youth ages 7-17 that help a child develop self-esteem, positive social skills, effective communication and socialization. Programs offered at 123 22nd Street and 7140 Port Sylvania locations. Call Harbor at 419-475-4449 to schedule an intake appointment. https://harbor.org/services/steps-program

Harbor's STEPS Programs are after school programs for youth ages 7-17 that help a child develop self-esteem, positive social skills, effective communication and socialization. Programs offered at 123 22nd Street and 7140 Port Sylvania locations. Call Harbor at 419-475-4449 to schedule an intake appointment. https://harbor.org/services/steps-program