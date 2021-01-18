LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan small businesses and entertainment venues can apply for grants starting Tuesday to help with the economic losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month signed into law a spending plan to help repair the economic impact the coronavirus has had on the state’s economy. The package included a $58.5 million allocation for two programs to provide grants to eligible businesses. Funds from both programs can be used for payroll expenses, building expenses and other business related expenses.

The grants are not first-come first-serve, but will be need-based. Follow this link for more information.

