LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - The State of Michigan will use $100 million of CARES Act funding to start the Michigan Small Business Restart Program, which will support the needs of businesses directly impacted by COVID-19.

Businesses in Monroe, Lenawee, Jackson, Hillsdale, and Washtenaw counties can receive a portion of more than $8.5 million distributed by the state to the area through Ann Arbor Spark.

Ann Arbor Spark will provide grants to eligible small businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and need working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses or other similar expenses.

To be eligible, businesses should have 50 or fewer employees. They must also:

• Part of an industry or nonprofit that can demonstrate it has been impacted by the COVID-19 emergency

• Needs working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses or other similar expenses

• Demonstrates an income loss as result of the COVID-19 emergency as determined by the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF).

At least 30 percent of the funds from this program will be provided to women-owned, minority-owned, and veteran-owned eligible businesses.

Eligible business can apply at this link.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.