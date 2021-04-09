TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A family-owned Toledo business is making a comeback after being closed since December for renovations. Monette’s Market on Secor held its grand reopening on Friday.

Store general manager Kyle Ryan said it was important to keep up with the times, as many shoppers are looking for more convenient, prepared foods.

“It’s important that this business doesn’t just stay an old school farm market,” Ryan said. “It’s important that it is brought up to speed and people can experience the family-owned and family-operated small business but still get everything they could get at a big box store.”

New additions for the store include a fresh-pressed juice selection and a bakery.

The reopening event runs all weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.