TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Between the cold temps and snow flurries this weekend, our homes may need a little more TLC to protect them from weather damage and keep them toasty. Steve Hurst from M&M Heating and Cooling has the following tips for keeping your home safe from the cold.

Familiarize yourself with your system and how to operate it. Taking annual precautions is key. When you’re not home and want to take down the temp, only bring it down 2-3 degrees. The more you drop it, the harder your system will have to work. Check your air filter monthly.

“With the air filter, the big thing with that is knowing where it’s at, knowing what kind of filtration system you have, knowing how to change it and when to change it, or just getting on a preventative maintenance plan and letting a licensed technician do it for you,” Hurst explains.

Another option: getting a wi-fi thermostat. That way, you keep an eye on your home and your pipes from your phone, no matter where you’re located.

