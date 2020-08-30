LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday Night the Field of Dreams Drive-In in Liberty Center, Ohio was packed with people, but yet no movies were playing.

The band Metallica, drew in a packed crowd ready to rock out in a one of a kind concert experience.

“You’re only able to see this concert at a drive-in, it’s not going to be on Youtube or TV or anything. It’s one night here only,” said Callan Bauer.

Vice President of Saunders Theater Properties Callan Bauer explains that drive-in theaters all across the country are pairing with large musical acts to show concerts on their big screens.

This is the Field of Dreams Drive-In’s 4th concert of the summer according to Bauer.

“Tonight we have Metallica and 3 Days Grace and it’s a virtual concert, so they just recorded this concert a few days ago, and then put it on the correct format for drive-ins to show, and then they put it on a whole bunch of drive-in’s all across the country,” said Bauer.

The Field of Dreams is a family run business located in Liberty Center.

Bauer has grown up working alongside her family at the drive-in.

Bauer explains 2020 has been a year unlike any other for the business but is still the perfect job to have.

“The vibe is awesome. People are having fun, and people are being socially distant at the same time, so it’s really cool to be around,” said Bauer.

In preparation for Saturday night’s concert as well as all movie screenings of the year, the Field of Dreams has put in place several safety measures.

In a statement on the Field of Dreams website, the theater states: “We take social distancing very seriously. Our staff is healthy and wash their hands on a very regular basis. They wear gloves and masks at all times. We ask our guests to wear masks if they are moving around the drive-in and within 6 feet of others. Masks are not required if guests are inside their cars or more than 6 feet away from others.”

The Field of Dreams Drive-In believes it provides guests a chance to experience the incredible thrill of a concert in 2020 while still remaining safe.

“It’s a safe concert because we’re outside, and you can be as socially distant as you want. You can even sit in your car, and be in your car the whole time and have food delivered to you,” said Bauer.

Fans in attendance at Saturday’s Metallica concert are beyond grateful to be able to rock out in a new safe way.

“2020 has been a very interesting year, kind of a downer year, but this evening with the sunset, and the concert it’s a little bit of nostalgia in a way,” said Tyson Stahl.

Fans new and old packed the drive-in lawn.

“I’ve been to over 190 concerts and this is my very first time seeing Metallica,” said Mike Hernadez.

“I’ve never been to a drive-in ever in my life, and for it to be happening during covid... it’s crazy,” said Corey Spychalski.

Drive-In spectators explain they are thankful for the return of concerts, as they believe the return of music is a sign for the return of life as we know it.

“With COVID, there may never be a new normal but we’re trying and this is an example of that,” said Tyson Stahl.

The Field of Dreams plans to screen many more concerts in the near future.

