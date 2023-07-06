Cowboy Beans

1 1/2 lbs. ground beef 1 lb. bacon

(2) 28 oz can baked beans (1) 26.5 oz can black beans

(1) 26.5 oz can black beans (1) 15 oz can butter beans

1 large sweet Vidalia onion, chopped 2 c. brown sugar

1/8 c Ketchup 1/8 c Mustard

1/8 c bbq sauce 1 t. Celery salt

2 T. Lawry’s seasoned pepper

Cook ground beef, drain and set aside. Cook bacon, drain, chop, and set aside.

In large bowl, combine pork and beans, drained black beans and drained butter beans. Do not drain the pork and beans. Add brown sugar, ketchup, mustard, bbq sauce, celery salt and seasoned pepper.

Add to it the finely chopped onion, the ground beef, and chopped bacon.

Cover with foil or lid and bake at 375 degrees for approximately 45- 60 min. Take the cover off and let it bake for 10 more minutes.

Variations:

Add chopped green pepper or jalapeno.

Add hot sauce.

Add smoked sausage, ham or kielbasa.

Serve as a meal in a bread bowl.

Vanilla Peanut Butter Pie

4.6 oz Vanilla Pudding Mix

Pillsbury Rolled Pie Crust

3 TBS Peanut Butter

1 Cup Powdered Sugar

8oz Extra Creamy Whipped Cream Topping

Bake pie shell as instructed on box, while shell is cooling mix peanut butter and powdered sugar with a fork. Mixture needs to be a crumble consistency. You might need to add a little of either ingredient until it’s the right consistency. After the pie shell has cooled cook the pudding as instructed. Put a small layer of the peanut Butter/Powder Sugar mixture on the bottom of your pie shell. Pour the cooked pudding on top of the mixture and refrigerate to cool. Once the pudding has cooled and set-up, top with the whipped topping. Complete the pie with a hefty sprinkling of the crumble mixture.

Notes:

Whole Milk gives you the richest pie.

Cook and serve pudding is better than instant.

Substitute Chocolate Pudding and you have a Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie.