TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Seven Toledo small businesses each received a $10,000 small-business grant from Verizon, part of a $10 million commitment the company made to small businesses.

The list of local Verison grant recipients are:

Verizon partnered with the Local Initiatives Support Coalition to distribute grants, and in this round, 910 small businesses each received $10,000 grants to help them meet payroll, pay rent and cover additional immediate operational needs. Of the 910 grant recipients, 94 percent are owned by people of color (63 percent Black-owned); 80 percent are women-owned; and 87 percent are businesses in low- to moderate-income (LMI) communities.

