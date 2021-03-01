TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo has been named as one of the nation’s leaders in business development, city leaders announced on Monday.

The region earned the top ranking for new business development by Site Selection Magazine. Toledo was ranked against other mid-sized metropolitan areas with populations between 200,000 to 1 million.

“The recognition is a major victory for our residents and our business partners,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “This achievement simply would not be possible without the commitment from the business community. I would like to thank those companies that continue to locate and invest in our community. Today, we celebrate you and what you have done for Toledo.”

Toledo has been ranked in the top 10 in the rankings for the previous five years.

Currently, Toledo has approximately $2.2 billion worth of project underway or recently completed, including the $25 million investment by Amazon at the former Southwyck Shopping center site and a $75 million investment by General Motors at its Toledo Transmission Operations facility.

All of those projects are expected to create nearly 3,500 new permanent jobs and 1,079 new residential units.

“This means a great deal to the entire region because of who it comes from,” said Dean Monske, president and chief executive officer of the Regional Growth Partnership. “Site Selection Magazine has truly been the bible of the economic development and corporate site selection world.”

Site Selection also named Ohio top in its Governor’s Cup 2020 state economic and business attraction rankings for bringing more new corporate facility projects per capita than any other state in the nation. Ohio also ranked No. 2 among the nation for total projects overall.

