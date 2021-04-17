TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Humane Society is hosting a curbside kitten shower Saturday afternoon to help care for its youngest shelter kittens.

The public can drive by to drop off donations, pick up party favors, and even meet some of the kittens housed at THS. It runs from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 17.

THS often sees an influx in the number of cats and kittens it cares for in the spring. The organization said it has taken in around 20 pregnant cats over the last few weeks and is in desperate need of heating pads, snuggle safe discs, miracle mini nipples, kitten formula, and more.

Toledo Humane Society also accepts monetary donations to fund its operations. You can call the donation line at 419-891-0594 or visit its website. You can also review its Amazon wishlist here.

Those unable to attend the kitten shower on Saturday can also help through the Happy Tails Donation Drive, sponsored by 13abc and Grogan’s Towne Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. The donation drive runs through April 25.

