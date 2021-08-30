TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re looking for some authentic Toledo souvenirs and merchandise, the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce has a pop-up store opening this week downtown.

The Toledo Store pop-up location will be open from 12-6 p.m. beginning Monday through Saturday, September 11. It’s located across from Promenade Park on Summit Street, next to Levis Square at Madison Ave. and St. Clair St.

The store will feature long and short-sleeved T-shirts, sweatshirts, mugs, glassware, and other collectibles. The chamber partnered with local companies such as Jupmode and Mr. Emblem for the inventory.

“This all went from concept to reality rather quickly,” said Jeff Schaaf, Director of Talent Strategy for the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Visitors to a community naturally gravitate toward chambers of commerce as an information source, and we often get inquiries for Toledo souvenirs.”

After the initial two-week opening, the store will close temporarily for a more permanent buildout of the space and then will reopen in time for the holiday shopping season. Additional products and partnerships are also being explored.

