TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s quite a run for Yark Automotive Group and its employees. For the eighth straight year, the business has been named one of the Top Workplaces in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

The award, hosted by The Blade, uses private survey data and employee feedback on company culture and practices via an employee engagement survey containing 24 detailed questions.

After analyzing data from more than 8,000 employees, Yark Automotive Group was announced as one of the best. Yark also won the “Superior Appreciation Award.”

Employees were surveyed about workplace culture, company leadership, employee benefits, productivity, employee connection, general performance, communication and overall satisfaction, among other issues. Results of the survey were then compared to like-sized companies to determine the winners.

Yark is one of only six companies in the region to earn the distinction every year since the program’s inception.

“We are proud to have been recognized once again by the Toledo Blade and Energage for our continued efforts,” said John Yark, President. “Employee satisfaction is a top priority for us. Simply stated -- keeping our employees happy translates to keeping our customers happy.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.