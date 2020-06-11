One of the officers in Floyd case released on bond

(CNN) - One of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death is now free on $750,000 bond.

Thomas Lane, a former Minneapolis officer involved in the George Floyd case, was released on bond Wednesday. (Source: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

According to the Hennepin County jail's website, Thomas Lane was released Wednesday afternoon.

Bystander video showed former officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Authorities say Lane and another officer held down other parts of Floyd’s body.

Chauvin stands charged with second-degree murder. Lane and the two other officers are facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Lane’s attorney said during the arrest Lane repeatedly suggested rolling Floyd to his side, but Chauvin declined.

Lane had been on the force for four days when Floyd died.

