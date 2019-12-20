Penta superintendent set to retire at the end of the month

After 15 years of leadership superintendent Ron Matter is retiring from Penta Career Center.

"This isn't a one man show, this is everybody here, really working hard to keep getting better at what we do in our classroom and in our labs for students everyday," Matter said.

December 31st is his last day, but he will stay on as a consultant for a few months to help the new superintendent, Edward Ewers, transition.

Penta has been in operation since 1965, when former Ohio governor James Rhodes spearheaded the first multi-county school district to open in the state of Ohio.