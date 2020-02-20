Toledo Excel offers free college to Toledo students

Caitlyn Stuart will be graduating this spring from the University of Toledo debt free thanks to the Toledo Excel program.

"They have been with me since I was in 8th grade and now I am a senior in college."

Since 1989, Toledo Excel has helped 1200 Toledo students earn their degree without debt but with much needed support along the way.

"The great thing about it is we work with the student from the time they are right after the 8th grade all the way up to college graduation, and so by the time they finish with us, we've seen them through difficult high school years, advised them, tutor them, and given them academic support and personal support "

You must be an 8th grader attending a Toledo high school, have a 3.0 GPA or higher, and be a minority or a member of an under-represented population to apply.

The deadline is March 20th.