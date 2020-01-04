1 dead, 2 hurt in head-on crash on Edison Bridge

One man is dead and two other people are hurt after a head-on crash on a bridge.

It happened at about 11:17 PM Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 on the Edison Bridge along Ohio State Route 2 between Port Clinton and Sandusky in Ottawa County's Danbury Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Burlyn Fick, 82, of Port Clinton, was driving a 2014 Ford Escape westbound in the eastbound lanes. The vehicle he was operating hit an oncoming 2014 Jeep Wrangler head-on. Fick did not survive.

Two people inside the other vehicle are identified as a 17-year-old boy from Marblehead who was driving and an 18-year-old woman who was his lone passenger. Troopers say the two suffered incapacitating injuries and were taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky.

All three people involved in the collision were wearing safety belts at the time of the accident. Troopers are still investigating what may have led to Mr. Fick driving in the wrong direction.