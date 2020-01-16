Lucas Co. receives $1 million for opioid treatment and recovery support

Lucas County was awarded funds from the State Opioid Response (SOR) Grant Treatment for Members of Minority Communities.

Lucas County is receiving $1 million to increase access to treatment and recovery supports for African American, Hispanic, Latino Americans, and other minority communities in response to rising rates of opioid related deaths in those populations.

$12 million was recently allocated to the state of Ohio to increase access to treatment and recovery. The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Lucas County (MHRSB) applied for and was one of the few counties in the state awarded $1 million dollars to fund the Opioid Response Initiative developed by New Concepts, a minority led, faith-based organization.