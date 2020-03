The Toledo Lucas County Health Department announced that there are 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lucas County Monday.

The age range of the patients is 30 through 87. Six of them have been hospitalized, with one death.

Four of the ten had known travel exposure.

In Ohio there are a total of 442 cases throughout 46 counties. There have been 104 people hospitalized and six deaths.

Michigan has 1,328 cases and 15 deaths.