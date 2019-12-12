10 ex-NFL players charged with defrauding healthcare program

Ten former NFL players have been charged with defrauding the league’s healthcare benefit program.

In this Jan. 15, 2014 file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Carlos Rogers adjusts his helmet during practice at an NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif. Ten former NFL players have been charged with defrauding the league's healthcare benefit program. They include five who played on the Washington Redskins, including Clinton Portis and Carlos Rogers. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Prosecutors allege the players targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, which was established as part of a collective bargaining agreement in 2006.

It provides tax-free reimbursement of out-of-pocket medical care expenses that were not covered by insurance and that were incurred by former players, their spouses and dependents.

Defendants include Clinton Portis, Carlos Rogers, Robert McCune, John Eubanks, Tamarick Vanover, Ceandris Brown, James Butler, Frederick Bennett, Correll Buckhalter and Etric Pruitt.

