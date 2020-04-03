11,200 meals to be distributed to Wood County seniors

Senior citizens are at the greatest risk for complications if they contract COVID-19. Seniors in Wood County have the Committee on Aging looking out for them.

At the Wood County Fairgrounds, there are 11,200 meals boxed up and ready to be distributed to senior citizens throughout Wood County. Many of those seniors rarely, if ever, leave their homes since the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I'm a social animal. I enjoy meeting and gabbing with people," says Bowling Green resident George Seifert.

Because of COVID-19, all of Seifert's social engagements have been canceled.

"You can tell that for some of them, this is their only human contact right now," says David Kuebeck of the Wood County Committee on Aging (WCCOA)

Kuebeck is one of the WCCOA employees who brings seniors like Seifert hot lunches.

"It's rather heartwarming being the person out there doing that for them, but on the other hand, it's sad that our centers are shut down because of this pandemic and they can't be social with one another," says Kuebeck.

While WCCOA can't provide a social outlet now, they can still provide food - for now.

"They're supposed to have 14 days of shelf-stable meals in the event that our agency can't deliver meals to them," says Kuebeck.

The committee, with the help of community partners, made that a reality yesterday.

"Yesterday we packaged 800 boxes of shelf-stable meals for our clients in Wood County. This constituted 11,200 meals," says Kuebeck.

The meals will be distributed starting on Tuesday to people like George Seifert.

"There's one thing I've found out with all this business. How nice people are. For example, neighbor next door neighbor across the street called asking is there anything we can do or get for you?"

And although Seifert admits that he gets lonely like the rest of us, he stays positive.

"You can't sit around and bemoan it. You try to make the best you can do to satisfy yourself and keep your spirits up," says Seifert.

WCCOA will continue to deliver those hot meals every day, but they want to be prepared in case something happens and they can't. They want their clients to have two weeks worth of non-perishable meals as a security blanket. They will, starting on Tuesday.