12-year-old gets a second chance at life with new heart

12-year-old Rose Hajjar is celebrating her second chance at life after receiving a life-saving heart transplant two years ago.

The feisty Ottawa Hills middle school student was born with a heart defect that led to three open-heart surgeries. She went on to struggle for several more years with medical complications that followed, enduring countless hospital stays, years of medical tests and medications.

Finally, Rose went on the heart transplant waiting list on February 6, 2018, and received her transplant the following December. Rose is now a happy and healthy pre-teen thanks to someone who made the most difficult decision to donate a loved one's organs.

To celebrate Rose and several other local transplant recipients, The University of Toledo is hosting The Rockets for Life Men's Basketball Game at Savage Arena this Valentine's Day with a 6:30 tip-off against Buffalo. The event this year falls on National Donor Day and it benefits Life Connection of Ohio, a non-profit organization that promotes and facilitates organ donation in Northwest Ohio.

Life Connection partnered with the University of Toledo to create Rockets for Life, which aims to raise awareness about the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation. Before and during the game, Savage Arena will be flooded with Donate Life messages, including videos, announcements, on-court features, and promotions. Fans are encouraged to join Head Coach Tod Kowalczyk, UT staff and Life Connection of Ohio volunteers by wearing green to show their support for the cause.

Tickets to the big game are available for the special price of $10 if purchased prior to game day with the promo code RFL. For tickets, visit www.utrockets.com/rocketsforlife, call 419-530-GOLD (4653) or stop by the UT Athletic Ticket Office.