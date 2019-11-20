13abc Winter Forecast for 2019-2020

Toledo, OH Snow lovers rejoice! All signs point to a cold and snowy winter for NW Ohio and SE Michigan.
The 13abc First Warning Storm Team used past winters, global weather patterns, weather folklore and a slew of other sources of data to make a winter forecast for 2019-2020. After a fairly quiet, and mild, start to the season in December, it's looking very active and cold once we begin the new year.
Here's the forecast:
DECEMBER 2019
Temps: Above Normal
Snow: Near Normal
JANUARY 2020
Temps: Below Normal
Snow: Above Normal
FEBRUARY 2020
Temps: Below Normal
Snow: Near Normal
MARCH 2020
Temps: Below Normal
Snow: Below Normal
OVERALL WINTER OF 2019-2020
TEMPS: BELOW NORMAL
SNOW: ABOVE NORMAL
