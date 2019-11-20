13abc Winter Forecast for 2019-2020

Snow lovers rejoice! All signs point to a cold and snowy winter for NW Ohio and SE Michigan.

The 13abc First Warning Storm Team used past winters, global weather patterns, weather folklore and a slew of other sources of data to make a winter forecast for 2019-2020. After a fairly quiet, and mild, start to the season in December, it's looking very active and cold once we begin the new year.

Here's the forecast:

DECEMBER 2019

Temps: Above Normal

Snow: Near Normal

JANUARY 2020

Temps: Below Normal

Snow: Above Normal

FEBRUARY 2020

Temps: Below Normal

Snow: Near Normal

MARCH 2020

Temps: Below Normal

Snow: Below Normal

OVERALL WINTER OF 2019-2020

TEMPS: BELOW NORMAL

SNOW: ABOVE NORMAL

Click on the video to see Jay and Ross deliver the forecast on 13abc Action News at 5pm on Wednesday, November 20th.