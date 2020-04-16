13abc joining with other Toledo media to benefit United Way for #Unite419

Media outlets across Toledo, including 13abc, will join together Sunday for a day-long event to benefit the United Way Emergency Relief Fund, called #Unite419.

The United Way of Greater Toledo created the fund to help those struggling in our area during the COVID-19 crisis. Monetary resources from the fund will be used to mobilize support for nonprofit organizations that are being stretched beyond their existing capacities.

The United Way of Greater Toledo covers Lucas, Fulton, and Ottawa counties. The United Way in Defiance and Hancock counties are also offering Emergency Relief funds.

You can donate to the United Way in your area by following these links:

• Greater Toledo

• Henry County

• Sandusky County

• Erie County

• Seneca County

• Hancock County

• Defiance County

• Putnam County