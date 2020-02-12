13abc mascot Mabel learns to mind her manners

A lot of you enjoy following our 13abc "news hound" Mabel. Like any youngster, she's testing the limits of what she can get away with.

While she is a pretty well-behaved dog, one of her biggest issues is pulling on the leash.

Trainer Kim Holmes worked with Mabel and owner Melissa Voetsch on the problem during a training session Wednesday. Mabel was a quick study and made quite a bit of progress.

Shelters around the country are full of dogs whose owners either didn't realize they needed to train their pet, or they gave up on the process. If you're a dog owner, you know training takes a lot of time and patience, but in the end it pays big dividends

You can follow Mabel's progress at Mabel 13abc on both Instagram and Facebook.

