13abc poll: How does Toledo plan to vote on Issue One?

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz promises Issue One will help fund the replacement of many police and fire vehicles, grow the police force, invest in parks, add a new summer sports league and partially fund universal Pre-K. But the big ticket item the mayor is pushing is that he says this levy will fix Toledo streets for good.

A fundamental, substantial overhaul - a true fix to city streets once and for all.

"We're not talking about spray painting a road black and saying 'Yeah, yeah. We fixed it.' No," said Mayor Kapszukiewicz.

The never-ending cycle of Band-Aids on potholes is over, if voters support Issue One. That's the mantra and promise from Toledo's mayor.

"Last year we resurfaced 1.6 miles of residential roads. when issue 1 passes in a couple weeks we will do 70 miles a year every year for a decade," said Mayor Kapszukiewicz.

On Thursday city leaders drilled down the details. Which roads will be worked on and what kind of work happens depends on what's called the Pavement Condition Index or grade.

"How bad's your road doing? if you're at 100 you're doing great. If you're a 55 you need some work. If you're 40, you're sunk. You need to start over," said Doug Stephens, Administrator of Engineering Services for the city of Toledo.

Streets will either be resurfaced or reconstructed.

For $2.4 million a mile, 55-65% of the roads will be reconstructed. It will take between 45 to 120 days to finish the job and the brand new road should last at least 20 years.

For $575,000 a mile 45-55% of the roads will be resurfaced. It will take between 14-28 days to complete each project and once its done, it should last about 15 years.

Instead of city employees, contractors will provide the labor and the mayor says the way the ballot language is written, means the money allocated for roads must stay there.

"We'll be ready. We will have the capacity to get this done. We are not going to miss this once and a lifetime opportunity," said Mayor Kapszukiewicz.

Action News posted a poll on our website, Facebook and Twitter asking for your opinion. As of 10 PM Thursday, 84% voted against Issue One and 16% voted in favor. These are unscientific results that about 1,800 of our viewers voted in.