13abc weather app user wins free pizza for a year

(WTVG)
Published: Nov. 26, 2018 at 10:22 AM EST
Congratulations to Leigh Anne Kraft of Liberty Center. Kraft was the lucky 13abc First Warning Weather app user to win 13abc's Dinner for a Year Giveaway from Marco's Pizza.

13abc and Marco's teamed up to help you get connected to local weather, all in the palm of your hand. The new 13abc First Warning Weather app is free in the App Store and the Google Play Store.

The new 13abc First Warning Weather app offers a more powerful way to track severe storms, get alerts where you are, or just plan your day – all from 13abc Action News.

In it, you'll quickly see if you need an umbrella or if you can leave that jacket at home as you start your day or head out for the night. The ten-day extended forecast lets you look ahead earlier. Plus, the 13abc First Warning Weather Team will provide you with frequent updates to explain how the forecast will affect you.

When dangerous storms or winter weather rolls in, the app's unique features step up to help keep you and your family safe. You can get alerts whenever severe weather threatens, customize to your exact location. You'll know when a notification comes, it's meant for you and your neighbors.

You can track the storms on the highest resolution interactive radar. With future casting, you'll see not only where the storms were, but where they are going and when they are going to get there. The map can also show you which areas are under watches or warnings and it will let you add layers, from road conditions and snow cover to area temperatures and rainfall totals.

You’ll get live updates, straight from Jay, Ross, Ben, Dan and Heather. Plus, up to the minute school delays and closings, plus traffic maps to keep you informed on road conditions.

