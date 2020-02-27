Fire Chief Brian Byrd reflects on diversity's role in serving Toledo

Brian Byrd wanted to be a firefighter since he was 5 years old.

His mother played a role in that desire.

"She would walk me out of the way and past the fire station to go to the store because I was fascinated with fire stations and fire trucks and the people."

Now her beloved son, Chief Byrd, holds the highest office in the Toledo Fire Department.

He's been with the department since February 5, 1988.

In 2018 he was promoted to fire chief.

He continues to inspire the next generation, as evidenced by the wall in his office - in 2014, students at Rosa Parks Elementary created a piece of art to thank him and his department for saving lives.

"That was one of the most humbling moments I've ever had. We need a department that looks like the community it serves. There's a lot of unfortunate barriers based on people's physical perspectives of other folks. There are historical factors that play into trust when it comes to that. So the diversity helps bridge the gap between a lot of those barriers."