16-year-old in critical condition after shooting at party

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting involving a 16-year-old girl.

According to police, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Nevada Street near St. Louis. Police responded to a report of a person shot and found Alexia Whittecar with a gunshot wound to the head.

At last check, the victim is in critical condition at the hospital.

No suspects are in custody.

Investigators are in the process of interviewing multiple witnesses.

Toledo Police are asking if you have any information about the incident, call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 419-255-1111.