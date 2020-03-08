$1,600 in merchandise stolen from JCPenney

Toledo Police are on the lookout for two people who stole more than $1,600 worth of merchandise from JCPenney.

It happened Saturday, March 7, 2020, at about 1:30 PM inside the anchor store at the Franklin Park Mall.

According to police records, a "protection associate" at JCPenney stated a male suspect who usually dresses as a female entered the store with another female. The witness says both suspects grabbed items and ran out of the store.

They drove off, possibly in a Ford Escape.

An estimated amount of the stolen merchandise adds up to more than $1,600. Police consider the crime an Aggravated Theft.

