16,000 N95 masks found in warehouse

A church in Adrian, MI just wanted to help their community with some clothes and food in this rough time. But because of their actions, the entire ProMedica system of healthcare workers can breathe a little easier now.

At Bethany Assembly Church in Adrian, people believe in miracles.

"Modern day miracle. And I really believe that is what happened," says Bethany's lead pastor, Brian Henley.

Brian and his brother Tim are answering a call.

"We've always had this verbage. Everything is for Lenawee," says Tim.

They banded together with Hope and Encouragement for Humanity (HEH), a disaster relief organization in Blissfield, MI.

"We'll have 1,500 care packages in our first round that will be going out just free into the community to be a blessing to people," says Brian.

This new organization is a non-profit called For Lenawee. HEH offered their warehouse of supplies. They had no idea what was hiding inside.

"In this warehouse there were two pallets of N95 surgical masks. 16,000 masks that were located in there," says Brian.

Those masks would retail for $24,000 in normal times, but these are not normal times. N95 masks are the ones healthcare workers need to protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus, and they are in short supply. The church promptly donated the masks.

"Those were distributed through ProMedica throughout the entire system," says Tim.

"I think really what we're being taught right now in this season, is not only, how do we take care of ourselves, but how to we take care of our neighbor?" says Brian.

And as the church handed out packages of lifesaving masks, they knew what they were really giving out were boxes of hope.

"In the midst of it, I think my challenge has always been, how do we not live in fear, but live in faith?" Brian asks.

Although times may be bleak as we all sit cooped up in our houses, organizations like For Lenawee are working hard every day to remind us all that we will get through this.