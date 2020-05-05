180th Fighter Wing to conduct flybys to honor workers on front lines of COVID-19

The Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing will be conducting flybys across the state as a salute to heroes at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

The 180th will begin the salute from 1:45-2:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, in northwest Ohio, including Toledo, Napoleon, Defiance, Archbold, Wauseon, Delta, and Swanton.

Other cities on the schedule are:

• Cincinnati: 10:30-11 a.m. May 7

• Lima, Findlay, Bowling Green: 1:45-2:15 p.m. May 7

• Sandusky, Fremont: 2-2:15 p.m. May 7

• Dayton, Wright-Patterson AFB, Springfield, Springfield ANGB: 2-2:20 p.m. May 7

All flights will be conducted in conjunction with regularly scheduled training missions and are subject to change based on mission needs and/or inclement weather.