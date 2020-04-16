2-1-1 operators dealing with high volume of calls during COVID-19

The United Way of Greater Toledo's 2-1-1 call center is experiencing a high volume of calls from people who need relief during the COVID-19 crisis.

Many of the callers in Lucas, Wood, and Ottawa counties need food, shelter or help with utilities. Operators are working overtime from home to connect people with free resources.

They are available 24/7 to answer any questions during this time. Wendi Pestrue, president and CEO of UWGT, said users don't have to wait on the phone to receive assistance.

"When you call 211, you can also text and chat," she said. "If you don't want to wait, we will call you back. Take advantage of this resource. We say its giant Rolodex with information that would be hard to find on your own."

United Way of Greater Toledo is encouraging callers to call 2-1-1, text your zip code to 898-211 or chat online at www.211nwo.org.