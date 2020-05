Two people were sent to local hospitals after a car and a motorcycle crashed.

It happened just before 11:00pm, May 23rd, 2020 near the I-75 Northbound exit and East Alexis Road.

A Sergeant on scene tells 13abc the motorcycle was found on fire in a nearby ditch.

One man and one woman were sent to the hospital following the crash, but the extent of their injuries are currently unknown.

