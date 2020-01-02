2-year-old among 3 dead after Ohio house explosion, fire

Police say a 2-year-old girl and two adults were found dead after an explosion ignited a fire at an Ohio home. (Source: WSYX via CNN)
Updated: Thu 4:42 PM, Jan 02, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say a 2-year-old girl and two adults were found dead after an explosion ignited a fire at an Ohio home.

Authorities in Columbus say homicide detectives are investigating the Wednesday evening blast because the cause remains unclear.

Neighbors reported a loud boom that shook homes in the neighborhood several miles southeast of downtown Columbus.

Investigators say the bodies of 33-year-old Nerissa Distin, 42-year-old Gary Morris and the child were found inside the scorched two-story house. They didn’t release the girl’s name.

Firefighters say two other children lived at the home but weren’t there at the time.

