2010s Become Wettest & 2nd Warmest Decade In Toledo

Another year has come and gone, and just like that the 2010s drifts off into history as we begin the 2020s. The weather was very interesting in northwest Ohio over the past 10 years. We had deadly tornado outbreaks, drought, record floods, and record snow. We came within 2° of the hottest temperature ever recorded in Toledo. We also came within 1° of the coldest temperature ever recorded. The heat index reached 112°, and the wind chill dipped to an unimaginable low of -45°. If you balance everything out, here is a look at how the decade will stand out in the Toledo weather record book.

The 2010s was the wettest, 2nd warmest, and 3rd snowiest decade on record. Records started in the 1870s to 1890s depending on the weather measurement. The detailed breakdown is below. The attached slideshow also has lots of weather statistics.

**Wettest Decades-Records started in 1870s**

1) 2010s (37.39"/yr)

2) 2000s (36.27"/yr)

3) 1980s (34.27"/yr)

4) 1920s (34.10"/yr)

5) 1910s (33.72"/yr)

**Warmest Decades-Records started in 1880s**

1) 1930s (51.07°)

2) 2010s (50.92°)

3) 2000s (50.58°)

4) 1990s (50.51°)

5) 1920s (50.14°)

**Snowiest Decades-Records started in 1890s**

1) 1970s (43.21"/yr)

2) 2000s (39.09"/yr)

3) 2010s (37.56"/yr)

4) 1960s (37.21"/yr)

5) 1890s (35.76"/yr)

**2019 Yearly Stats**

1) 2019 is the 5th wettest year ever recorded in Toledo

2) 2019 tied 1991 as the 8th warmest year in Toledo (52.1°)

3) There was measurable precipitation on 156 days in 2019. That is 43% of the year, and near a record