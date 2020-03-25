23 COVID-19 cases in Lucas Co., ten deaths reported in Ohio

There were 23 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lucas County when the Ohio Department of Health reported their numbers Wednesday.

Cuyahoga County still leads the state with 206 cases.

In northwest Ohio, Wood County has three cases, Defiance, Erie and Huron Counties have two cases and Sandusky, Seneca, Hancock have one.

So far ten people have died in Ohio from COVID-19.

Of the 704 cases statewide, there have been 182 hospitalizations, with 75 patients being put in an intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, Michigan has 2,294 confirmed cases, with 43 deaths so far.