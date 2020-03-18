3 more Biden victories increase pressure on Sanders to quit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s sweeping victories in Florida, Illinois and Arizona are building his delegate lead over rival Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential race.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

That is increasing the pressure on Sanders to admit defeat and leave the race.

The former vice president’s third big night in as many weeks came Tuesday amid tremendous uncertainty as the Democratic contest collides with efforts to slow the spread of a virus that has shut down large swaths of American life.

Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland and Louisiana have postponed their scheduled primaries.

Biden’s quest for his party’s nomination now seems well within reach. His trio of wins doubled his delegate haul over Sanders, giving him a nearly insurmountable lead.

